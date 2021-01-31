Fewer cows, mass EVs: what NZ must do to hit climate targets

New Zealand would need to significantly bring down livestock numbers, among other bold measures, to meet its climate-change commitments. Photo / Brett Phibbs

New Zealand would need to heavily cut cow numbers, stop conventional car imports, decarbonise the energy sector and get most Kiwis into electric vehicles - all within 14 years - to hit ambitious greenhouse gas targets.

A long-awaited emissions analysis - arguably the most important to date - warns the country is on track to fall millions of tonnes short of hitting targets under current climate-change policies.

Also among the bold steps the recently-formed Climate Change Commission laid out in its just-issued draft advice was an end to coal heating, more forestry, greener homes and a waste-stripping "circular" economy.

Specifically, it meant:

• All greenhouses would need to fall by 36 per cent, from an annual average 69.2 megatonnes (Mt) carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e) of long-lived gases in 2018 to 44.6Mt in 2035.

• Gross carbon dioxide would need to fall 35.1 Mt CO2-e in 2018 to 22.2 Mt CO2e in 2035 - a 36.8 per cent reduction.

• Biogenic methane would need to be brought down by 1.32Mt CH4 (methane) in 2018 to 1.11 Mt - a near-16 per cent reduction - by 2035.

The commission was tasked by the Government to find if New Zealand's climate commitments were compatible with global efforts to limit warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Its answer was no - and that New Zealand could no longer rely on its forests to offset emissions.

The good news was the "transformational and lasting" change needed could be made right now with existing technology - and at relatively little cost to the economy.

Its analysis found that meeting the emissions budgets it proposed out to 2035 were likely to be less than one per cent of GDP - much lower than what was estimated when new 2050 targets were set - although some sectors would feel more pain than others.

The coal mining and oil and gas industries, particularly, would lose up to 1,100 jobs by 2035.

But the commission found many workers in those energy industries most affected by the transformation had important skills that would prove valuable in others.

"We expect employment will rise in the circular economy, development of biofuels and hydrogen, and in deploying and supporting new technologies."

The hard numbers

In 2018, New Zealand's gross greenhouse emissions included 45.5 megatonnes Mt CO2-e of long-lived gases - and 1.34 Mt CH4 of biogenic methane.

Under current policy, New Zealand would fall short of its 2050 target of net-zero long-lived gases by 6.3Mt of CO2-e.

Biogenic methane - largely stemming from livestock and responsible for a third of our greenhouse gas emissions - would also come down only 12 per cent below 2017 levels.

That was well beneath the Zero Carbon Act's targeted reduction range of 24 to 47 per cent.

New Zealand's target range for slashing biogenic methane - much of it from farm livestock - would fall short of what's needed, an analysis shows. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Forests that currently sequester an average 6.5 Mt CO2e per year would need to be pulling nearly double that by 2035 - at 13.6 Mt CO2e.

Nitrous oxide levels would need to fall from 7.7 Mt CO2e in 2018 to 6.6 Mt CO2e - a 14 per cent reduction.

Fluorinated greenhouse gases, from refrigeration and air conditioning systems, would need to fall 29.7 per cent from 2018's levels of 1.9 Mt CO2-e.

To force down methane levels, the commission's path didn't rely on future technology like inhibitors, but changes in farm practices and action in landfills.

Dairy and sheep and beef animal numbers - projected to decrease by eight to 10 per cent reduction under current policies - would need to be brought much further.

The transport network would need to be "almost completely" decarbonised - with no further internal combustion engine light vehicles imported after 2032.

That would mean more than half of all light vehicle travel would be in electric vehicles by 2035 - while 40 per cent of the light vehicle fleet would be electric vehicles.

Of the trucks imported in 2030, 15 per cent of medium trucks - and eight per cent of heavy trucks - would need to be electric, but this would have to increase to 84 and 69 per cent by 2035.

Commission chair Dr Rod Carr said the advice was "ambitious but realistic" - and made a clear case to Government for taking immediate and decisive action on climate change.

"As a country we need transformational and lasting change to meet our targets and ensure a thriving Aotearoa for future generations.



"The good news is that our analysis shows there are technically achievable, economically affordable and socially acceptable paths for Aotearoa to take," he says.

"But the Government must move faster – and support business, agriculture and community to do the same."

'Some pretty steep declines'

The Prime Minister claims the commission's advice lays out an achievable and affordable roadmap.

Jacinda Ardern says the Government's committed to meeting our obligations under the Paris Agreement.

But as we're not on track to do that and Ardern says the Government will work to revise our Nationally Determined Contribution this year.

Ardern also claimed climate change response is an economic opportunity for our country.

Ardern says exporters rely on our clean green brand and there will be new opportunities for Kiwi businesses as we adapt to a zero-carbon economy.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw told the Herald he wasn't surprised at the stark numbers in the report.

Yet he was still confident much of the kind of aggressive action set out could come within a reduction plan due out later this year, alongside the first three sets of five-year emissions budgets.

"We've got a lot of policy work to do, in a pretty short period of time, basically across every sector of the economy."

Shaw argued New Zealand wasn't starting from scratch.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw told the Herald he wasn't surprised at the stark numbers in the report. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Along with the Zero Carbon Act, the Government had already driven through a ban on new offshore oil and gas exploration and set a soft cap on the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Last week, it announced it would mandate a lower-emitting biofuel blend across the transport sector, pass a new fuel-efficiency standard for car imports this year, and only buy zero emissions public-transport buses from 2025.

Shaw acknowledged the commission's emissions pathway included "some pretty steep declines".

"But they appear to be exhibiting a very high degree of confidence that we can make that transition with current technologies, at either a very low price point, or even at net benefit to the economy," he said.

"So therefore, the message is that there technically shouldn't be anything to stop us from moving on this stuff."

He said this would require political will - which was in turn dependent on how much social licence the Government had.

"I guess the difficulty will be that there will be some industries that are going to have to work a lot harder than others, and there will be a lot of interest groups arguing for an easier ride.

"I think this is why the commission's advice is so useful, because they ... kind of recommend what they feel is a fair distribution of effects across the economy."

The commission's draft advice will be open for consultation from tomorrow.

"The commission is clear that this is draft advice and is committed to true consultation," Carr said.

"Through consultation we are sure we will receive more valuable feedback and are prepared to make changes in light of what we hear."