Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Beehive Diaries: Judith Collins' 2023 plans, Jacinda Ardern mingles with the famous

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The pair hosted a summit for the Christchurch Call on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly leaders' week in New York. They are expected to announce any policy to emerge from those talk

The pair hosted a summit for the Christchurch Call on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly leaders' week in New York. They are expected to announce any policy to emerge from those talk

Getting fly with a little help from our friends:

A scarcity of commercial international flights saw PM Jacinda Ardern hitch a ride from London to New York with Canada's PM Justin Trudeau after the Queen's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.