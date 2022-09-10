Police Minister Chris Hipkins with his unusual sausage roll cake. Photo / Instagram

OPINION

Parliament was in recess this week, which means things were a little quieter around the Beehive.

Always blow on the... sausage roll cake

Police Minister Chris Hipkins' own dietary habits were always more in tune with the police pies and doughnuts stereotype than the Minister of Health role he once held - a truth that was brought home to him on his birthday this week.

Hipkins is an aficionado of sausage rolls and Diet Coke, resisting the PM's attempts to steer him towards being a better role model of healthy living. The police were having none of that nonsense either.

Turning up for a meeting with him on his big day, they presented him with a sausage roll layer cake: layers of sausage meat with pastry in between.

Special mention also to Hipkins' mate from across the Hutt, Chris Bishop, who celebrated his birthday this week too. Bishop's father, John, is himself fond of sausage rolls and once wrote an entire newspaper column expressing frustration at not being able to source his favourite sausage roll from a local BP as it had often sold out.

Boris boosts out

The United Kingdom got a new prime minister this week in Liz Truss, who takes over from Boris Johnson.

In his final speech at Number 10, Johnson compared himself to a booster rocket, which, having fulfilled its function, falls back to earth, crashing in some remote corner of the Pacific - an alarming image from those of us who live in a remote corner of the Pacific.

Johnson wouldn't be the first wildly unpopular British PM to seek refuge here after flaming out at home.

Former British Prime Minister Anthony Eden (who, like Johnson, came to the job after a stint as foreign secretary) boarded a boat for New Zealand immediately after being turfed out of the job in 1957, apparently at the invitation of then-Prime Minister Keith Holyoake, who was himself booted out of office a short while later (he would return for a historic four-term stint as PM three years later).

Seymour Styles

There are very few things Act leader David Seymour does not have an opinion on, and the debate over whether Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine was no exception. Seymour went on TikTok with his verdict - a painful composition of puns on Styles' song titles.

Those who thought it came from Seymour's in-depth knowledge of Styles' musical catalogue should have known the game was up when Seymour read a typo in the script, calling him Harry Style instead of Styles.