Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Beehive Diaries: How to win a Covid meat pack

By
3 mins to read
Dr Ayesha Verrall has avoided Covid so far. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Dr Ayesha Verrall has avoided Covid so far. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mr LunchMoney

It's been many years since honorifics disappeared from most mainstream media style guides. Gone are the days when one might see the Prime Minister and her deputy referred to as Ms Ardern and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.