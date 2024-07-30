Advertisement
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Bay of Plenty schools: Pāpāmoa College and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kura Kokiri projects going ahead

SunLive
2 mins to read
Two school property projects in Bay of Plenty will now be going ahead.

The Pāpāmoa College new school expansion project will proceed with changes, with construction already under way. And Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kura Kokiri roll growth project will proceed as planned, with construction starting on September 24.

A $60 million building project for the expansion of Pāpāmoa College was put on hold in February due to rising costs, budget cuts, changing roll growth forecasts, and reprioritisation, the Ministry of Education said at the time.

“The expansion project at Pāpāmoa College was to provide additional capacity to the school through the construction of an administration block, a technology block, two teaching blocks, a second sports hall and whare,” ministry head of property Sam Fowler said.

“The two teaching blocks have been delivered, and construction on the administration and technology blocks is under way.

“In January this year, the college was advised that the construction of the whare and additional sports hall were paused while the relative priority of this investment was considered.”

In a statement this week, MP for Bay of Plenty Tom Rutherford said he was thrilled that students in Bay of Plenty would have “safe, warm, and dry” classrooms.

The ministry has completed its value for money reviews of 352 ministry-led projects, 252 of which will proceed, either as planned or with changes.

The ministry was prioritising redevelopments, roll growth, and new school projects so funding was directed to where it is most needed. This aimed to address immediate capacity and overcrowding risks to alleviate pressure on school networks.

“In Budget 24 we made a $1.5 billion investment over four years into school property, with $400m going into school property growth,” Rutherford said.

“I look forward to seeing construction completed at Papamoa College and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kura Kokiri with the support of this Budget 2024 funding.”

- SunLive

