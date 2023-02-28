Pāpāmoa College director of property and development, Nathan Rillstone, and principal Iva Ropati. Photo / Zoe Hunter

A brand new two-storey technology block is the latest piece of the puzzle in Pāpāmoa College’s nearly $60 million building project.

The school’s principal says the building project, which will include a new admin block, student hauora, learning blocks, wharenui, library, technology centre, and a second gym, was to help cater to an extra 300 students.

Tauranga City Council’s latest building consent statistics show a consent valued at $15m was issued for the school’s technology block, which was the largest part of the project.

The school’s director of property and development, Nathan Rillstone, said consents valued at $44m had so far been approved for four buildings.

The total cost would be about $60m, he said.

Rillstone said the latest $15m consent was for a stand-alone 1450-square metre, two-storey technology hub which would house all the school’s technology classes in one place. That included metal, wood, soft materials, and digital and food technology classes.

It was the largest stand-alone building in the building project, he said.

The school’s food technology class was “very small”, and the new technology hub would give it the capacity to run hospitality courses with a full commercial kitchen.

“It is going to be quite a showpiece for us.”

A foyer entrance would also be built as part of the technology block to showcase some of the students’ technology work, he said.

Rillstone said the new staffroom and library, which the school was in “dire need” of, was planned to be completed by October this year.

Construction of the technology block was under way now and was planned to be completed in May 2024, he said, with the new student hauora also to be finished next year.

Building consents for the school’s first wharenui were under way and the gymnasium was planned to be completed by 2025.

“That is going to be really exciting.”

As part of a separate project, the school was building three new modular classrooms that would replace the old pre-fab classrooms.

The entire building project was going to add about another 7000sq m of space to the school’s site, he said.

“There is lots going on.”

Pāpāmoa College principal Iva Ropati said the school roll was now 1709 and the new buildings would allow it to cater to up to 2200 people.

Ropati said he had only been at the school for a short time and acknowledged the “patience and perseverance” of his staff who had been waiting for new classrooms, staffroom, library and technology blocks for a while.

“I feel really fortunate to be working in a modern learning environment like ours.

“I have landed in heaven.”

Ropati said the full commercial kitchen for hospitality students was a “very professional set-up” and the foyer entrance was also a great opportunity to showcase student work of an excellent standard.

“We want to inspire our students and excite them about learning.”

Ropati said it was “critical” to work alongside the construction teams to be able to build on-site during school hours.

“We have really good communication to ensure there is complete safety for everyone, which is critical in a school environment.

He said the Ministry of Education had been “superb” in supporting the school’s desire to continue to operate while the new facilities were being built.

Ministry of Education leader of infrastructure and digital, Scott Evans, said construction had started on two roll-growth teaching blocks at Pāpāmoa College which would provide the school with 18 new teaching spaces, an administration space and a library. Early construction of the technology block had also begun.

Evans said this was the first stage of a project which, when complete, would deliver new technology and administration blocks, a gym and a wharenui.

He said he expected the two roll-growth teaching blocks to be completed in mid-2023, with the overall project expected to be completed in 2025.

“To accommodate the increase in students while the new buildings are being constructed, temporary accommodation is being provided on-site using off-site manufactured buildings.”

Meanwhile, a consent valued at $1.6m had also been issued for the demolition of three buildings and the existing carpark in front of the swimming pool area at Mount Maunganui College.

The consent was also to build 82 new staff parks and 23 temporary car parks, as well as the relocation of existing on-site bus stops to Maunganui Rd.