“Manoeuvrability of large vessels is constrained due to their size, momentum and draft and they are therefore at risk of collision or potentially running aground should they transit through this area,” Peters said.
His move followed consultation with Maritime New Zealand and aligned with long-standing recommendations in the New Zealand Nautical Almanac, which advised avoiding the reef-island gap for safety reasons.
Bay of Plenty Regional councillor Stuart Crosby said Peters briefed councillors on May 8 about his intent to extend the existing exclusion zone around the reef, citing concerns over recent ship movements.
“To say that the elected members were mortified that the practice was occurring after the Rena container ship grounding was an understatement.”
Crosby said while the harbourmaster was engaging with Maritime New Zealand to get that extension, Peters also indicated he wanted to use his independent authority to “immediately” implement the restriction, “which we fully supported him doing”.
“He took immediate action and on the 9th of May the restriction was put in place.”
Crosby was Tauranga’s mayor in 2011, when the Rena container ship struck Astrolabe Reef, causing a massive oil spill. It became New Zealand’s worst maritime environmental disaster.
“I – and I’m sure that most in our community – would want all possible actions to take place to prevent any other incident like the Rena grounding ever occur again,” Crosby said.
Peters said Land Information New Zealand (Linz) had been informed to issue a temporary notice to mariners, while the Port of Tauranga and the masters of visiting ships, via their ship agents, had also been informed of his direction.
The port in Tauranga Harbour is the largest in the country, with 1427 vessels calling in the year to June 2024.
“To assist with monitoring the passage of ships, an AIS alert system [Automatic Identification System] has been put in place, which will provide a notification in the event of any vessel over 500 gross tonnes entering this exclusion zone,” Peters said.
While Peters noted he had only one confirmed instance of a large commercial vessel entering the zone, he said other transits may have occurred undetected before monitoring measures were introduced.
Peters said he and Maritime NZ communicated about the issue, with consideration of the risks ultimately leading to him issuing the direction.