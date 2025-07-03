Bay of Plenty Steamers and Māori All Blacks Kaleb Trask (from left), captain Kurt Eklund, Cole Forbes, Benet Kumeroa and Nikora Broughton, pictured in the changing rooms in Japan.
Five Bay of Plenty Steamers players have been selected in the Māori All Blacks, with four set to take the field tomorrow facing Scotland in Whangārei.
Kaleb Trask, captain Kurt Eklund, Cole Forbes, Benet Kumeroa and Nikora Broughton joined the rest of the Māori All Blacks team on June 23for a two-week campaign, kicking off their tour with an emphatic 53-20 victory over the Japan XV in Tokyo on June 28.
Team captain Kurt Eklund, who also captained the Steamers in 2024, was pleased with the team’s performance.
“The boys are very skilful and grow up playing in their backyards, so this game is second nature to them and that’s what makes this team special,” Eklund, of Ngāti Kahu, said.
Born and raised in Auckland, Eklund plays hooker for both the Steamers and the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific.
Rounding out the Steamers contingent is loose forward Nikora Broughton (Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Ruanui), who was born and raised in Wellington and currently represents the Highlanders.
Māori All Blacks assistant coach Greg Feek praised the squad’s cohesion and adaptability.
“We’ve been pleased with how the team has come together, and that was reflected in the game against the Japan XV,” Feek said.
Image 1 of 6: Captain Kurt Eklund. Photo / Supplied.
“The boys held up well against the heat in Tokyo and adapted well tactically to the Japan XV side, particularly in that second half where the team was more direct and really played our brand of rugby.”
Feek highlighted the standout performances of the Bay of Plenty players.
“Cole Forbes had a great game at fullback, he made good decisions under pressure and added real value on attack. Kurt led by example on and off the field, and as our captain this year, that’s all you can ask for.”