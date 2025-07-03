The five Bay of Plenty Steamers players selected for the 2025 Māori All Blacks.

He was joined in the Māori All Blacks squad by outside back and fellow Steamers and Blues player Cole Forbes (Ngāti Awa), who hails from Pukekohe and was raised in Tauranga.

Also named are Steamers and Chiefs players Benet Kumeroa and Kaleb Trask.

Kumeroa, a prop from Te Atihaunui a Pāpārangi, was born and raised in Auckland. Trask, a first five-eighths of Ngāpuhi descent, comes from Rotorua.

Rounding out the Steamers contingent is loose forward Nikora Broughton (Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Ruanui), who was born and raised in Wellington and currently represents the Highlanders.

Māori All Blacks assistant coach Greg Feek praised the squad’s cohesion and adaptability.

“We’ve been pleased with how the team has come together, and that was reflected in the game against the Japan XV,” Feek said.

Image 1 of 6 : Captain Kurt Eklund. Photo / Supplied.

“The boys held up well against the heat in Tokyo and adapted well tactically to the Japan XV side, particularly in that second half where the team was more direct and really played our brand of rugby.”

Feek highlighted the standout performances of the Bay of Plenty players.

“Cole Forbes had a great game at fullback, he made good decisions under pressure and added real value on attack. Kurt led by example on and off the field, and as our captain this year, that’s all you can ask for.”

The Māori All Blacks host Scotland at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei on Saturday, kickoff at 3.35pm.

Kaleb Trask, captain Kurt Eklund, Cole Forbes and Benet Kumeroa have been named as part of the team for Saturday’s game. Nikora Broughton was not named as part of Saturday’s line-up.

In the lead-up to the match, the team will hold a captain’s run today at Semenoff Stadium, followed by a community signing session and tree-planting event.

“We are now focused on the week ahead as we look to our game against Scotland in Whangārei on Saturday night,” Feek said.