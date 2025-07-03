Advertisement
Rugby: Māori All Blacks ready for Scotland with Bay of Plenty Steamers in squad

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
Bay of Plenty Steamers and Māori All Blacks Kaleb Trask (from left), captain Kurt Eklund, Cole Forbes, Benet Kumeroa and Nikora Broughton, pictured in the changing rooms in Japan.

Five Bay of Plenty Steamers players have been selected in the Māori All Blacks, with four set to take the field tomorrow facing Scotland in Whangārei.

Kaleb Trask, captain Kurt Eklund, Cole Forbes, Benet Kumeroa and Nikora Broughton joined the rest of the Māori All Blacks team on June 23

