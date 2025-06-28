Māori All Blacks v Japan XV live updates

Follow the action as the Māori All Blacks take on the Japan XV in Tokyo.

Māori All Blacks side to take on the Japan XV: 1. Jared Proffit 2. Kurt Eklund 3. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 4. Isaia Walker-Leawere 5. Laghlan McWhannell 6. Te Kamaka Howden 7. Jahrome Brown 8. Cullen Grace 9. Sam Nock 10. Rivez Reihana 11. Jonah Lowe 12. Gideon Wrampling 13. Bailyn Sullivan 14. Cole Forbes 15. Zarn Sullivan.

Bench: 16. Jacob Devery 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Benet Kumeroa 19. Zach Gallagher 20. Caleb Delany 21. Kemara Hauiti-Parapara 22. Kaleb Trask 23. Xavi Taele.

It’s the first of two matches the Māori All Blacks will play, as they also host Scotland in Whangārei next weekend.

Head coach Ross Filipo said he had been thoroughly impressed with the players returning to the team environment and those new to the group, remarking on how well they have come together, and focused on the campaign ahead.

“It’s a tight turnaround for us with plenty of our players in the Super Rugby Pacific final [last] Saturday night and then coming straight into this environment. Selections were tough, and our coaching group spent quite some time together to make sure we had the right mix to take the field in Tokyo. We are determined to right a wrong from our last game in Aichi in 2024.”