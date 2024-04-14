Baywide premier rugby got under way over the weekend. Photo / 123RF

Nine-time Baywide champions Tauranga Sports provided Marist St Michael’s with a reality check through their return to Baywide premier rugby in the opening round on Saturday.

While the Rotorua visitors opened the scoring with a penalty after 12 minutes, it was mainly one-way traffic for the remainder of the contest at Tauranga Domain.

Tauranga Sports led 21-3 at the break, before piling on 38 points in the second half to post a 59-3 victory.

Mount Maunganui also posted a big start to the new season, putting on 59 unanswered points against Ngongotahā at Blake Park.

Rangataua grabbed a point in their close-run match-up with Whakarewarewa, who won 18-15, and Te Puna dispatched Judea 36-10, with Greerton Marist posting two converted tries and five penalties in their 29-12 win over Te Puke Sports.

Mount Maunganui and Greerton Marist sit astride the top of the BOPRU Colts/U85kg competition after banking their second set of win points on Saturday. Mount Maunganui defeated Te Puna 57-0 while Greerton got past Te Puke Sports 26-10.

New division recruits Pāpāmoa took out their first win when they beat Kahukura 39-22 at Kuirau Park in Rotorua.

Western Bay of Plenty Development titleholders Te Puna ran rampant in the WBOPRS Development/Local Rugby combined competition in beating Judea 87-0, following a 33-point win over Arataki the previous week.

Arataki bounced back at the Tauranga Domain on Saturday when they defeated Tauranga Sports 33-15. Rangiuru and Mount Maunganui made successful season debuts with victories over Pāpāmoa (38-3) and Eastern Districts (24-19).

Greerton Marist accounted for Te Puke Sports 57-17, with Katikati sneaking past Rangataua 24-17 in their return to Western Bay rugby.

BOPRU AR Plus Senior Club Rugby Results, April 13

BOPRU Baywide Premier:

Te Puna 36 Judea 0 (HT 22-0), Greerton Marist 29 Te Puke Sports 12 (HT 16-0), Tauranga Sports 59 Marist St Michael’s 3 (HT 21-3), Mount Maunganui 59 Ngongotaha 0 (HT 21-0), Whakarewarewa 18 Rangataua 15 (HT 8-3)

Points table: Mount Maunganui 5, Tauranga Sports 5, Te Puna 5, Greerton Marist 4, Whakarewarewa 4, Rangataua 1, Te Puke Sports 0, Judea 0, Marist St Michael’s 0, Ngongotaha 0

BOPRU Colts/U85kg:

Greerton Marist 26 Te Puke Sports 10, Papamoa 39 Kahukura 22, Mount Maunganui 57 Te Puna 0, Tauranga Sports the bye.

Points: Mount Maunganui 10, Greerton Marist 10, Papamoa 5, Te Puna 5, Kahukura 2, Te Puke Sports 0, Tauranga Sports 0.

WBOPRFS Development/Local Rugby:

Te Puna 87 Judea 0, Greerton Marist 57 Te Puke Sports 17, Arataki 33 Tauranga Sports 15, Mount Maunganui 24 Eastern Districts 19, Rangiuru 38 Pāpāmoa 3, Katikati 24 Rangataua 17, Matakana Island the bye.

BOPRU AR Plus Senior Club Rugby Draws April 20 2024

BOPRU Baywide Premier:

Tauranga Sports vs Te Puna, Tauranga Domain; Ngongotahā vs Rangataua, Ngongotahā Domain; Judea vs Whakarewarewa, Maharaia Winiata Park; Greerton Marist vs Mount Maunganui, Greerton Park; Marist St Michaels vs Te Puke Sports, Marist Park.

BOPRU Colts/U85kg:

Pāpāmoa vs Mount Maunganui, Gordon Spratt Reserve; Tauranga Sports vs Te Puke Sports, Tauranga Domain; Te Puna vs Greerton Marist, Maramatanga Park; Kahukura the bye.

WBOPRFS Development/Local Rugby:

Tauranga Sports vs Te Puna, Tauranga Domain; Rangiuru vs Rangataua, Centennial Park; Judea vs Katikati, Maharaia Winiata Park; Greerton Marist vs Mount Maunganui, Greerton Park; Te Puke Sports vs Pāpāmoa, Murray Salt Stadium; Matakana Island vs Aratakai, Matakana Island; Eastern Districts the bye.