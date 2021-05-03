Bay of Plenty DHB failed in its care of mental health patient - commissioner

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board failed in its care of a mental health patient according to the mental health commissioner. Photo / File

WARNING: This article mentions suicide. If you need help, scroll to the bottom for helplines.

The Bay of Plenty Health Board failed in its care of a young man in need of mental health services who killed himself a year later, a report has found.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Kevin Allan today released a report finding the DHB in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights for failings in its care of the man.

The man was admitted to the mental health ward for two nights, with suicidal ideation. The report does not reveal the hospital he attended or the dates, or the names of those involved. The DHB's area includes the Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals.

After he was discharged, the man was seen regularly by a psychologist from the DHB, and his care was discussed at multidisciplinary team meetings. However, he was not seen in person by a DHB psychiatrist, either during his admission or after discharge.

Tragically, he died the following year. His father complained to the commissioner about the services provided to his late son by the DHB's mental health service.

"There was a striking lack of psychiatrist input into the man's care, and the processes of

discharging and transferring the man from the various parts of BOPDHB's mental health

service were extremely poor," Allan said.

Allan was critical that the man was not seen by a consultant psychiatrist during his hospital admission, and not given the opportunity to meet with a psychiatrist when he continued to be unwell.

The multidisciplinary team did not play an effective role in optimising the man's

care, and the man did not have a case manager separate from his BOPDHB psychologist.

BOPDHB's failure to formulate and communicate a written plan with the man for his discharge from the community mental health service, and to communicate this to his family, GP and private psychologist, was also criticised.

Allan recommended that the DHB provide feedback on the implementation of the

recommendations made in its serious incident review; and consider introducing a procedural requirement for community mental health service clients to be seen by a psychiatrist every three months.

He also recommended that BOPDHB review its processes for discharging clients from the

community mental health service to ensure that a clear and comprehensive plan is

established; and that BOPDHB and the consultant psychiatrist provide a written apology to

the man's family.

Kevin Allan is the former mental health commissioner. This role was transferred to the new Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission in February 2021. However, HDC retains its

complaints resolution role in relation to mental health and addiction services.

WHERE TO GET HELP

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111