More than 150 art pieces by secretive artist Banksy will go on display in Wellington next month, and pre-sale ticket holders are automatically in the draw to take one of the street artist’s works home.
The Art of Banksy exhibition will run for seven weeks from November 28 at the Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre Tākina.
Banksy, the enigmatic England-based street artist whose identity remains shrouded in mystery, is globally celebrated for his distinctive stencil works and satirical art, often imbued with potent political and social commentary.
The exhibit brings the world’s largest collection of the artist’s work to New Zealand and includes prints, canvases, unique works and related ephemera.
One of Banksy’s most iconic pieces will be featured, the Flower Thrower. It first appeared as a stencil mural on a wall in Beit Sahour in Palestine’s West Bank in 2003.
A video interview with one of Banksy’s ex-girlfriends will accompany the work, explaining the origins of the highly recognisable piece.
The exhibition will offer insights into the anonymous artist’s Walled Off Hotel, a hotel created by Banksy in Bethlehem only metres from Israel’s West Bank Wall. Also in focus will be Banksy’s Dismaland and other recent works on the ongoing war in Ukraine.
A chance to own an authenticated piece
Banksy’s piece Di Faced Tenner will also be on display, and ticket holders who purchase admission before the exhibition opens will enter the draw to win their own authenticated copy.