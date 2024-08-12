London’s Metropolitan Police said the satellite dish had been reported stolen within hours of being unveiled. Pictures in local media showed it being removed by a person who had their face covered with a mask.

Theories swirled on social media as to the meaning of the works, by an artist who has highlighted themes such as war and climate change in his previous work.

Some speculated they could be related to the riots and racist attacks that have swept the country in the past week, others to the idea that humanity is seeding its own downfall.

“Nice one Banksy. I see this as a critique on the wild and chaotic behaviour currently erupting across the UK. Far right thugs on the prowl,” one user “barrybrexiter” commented on Banksy’s Instagram post.

Another “leticia_vega” wrote, “Humanity is not going to last... animals will be taking over.”

The Bristol-based artist’s last mural, also in London, depicted green paint sprayed across the side of a building to mimic the foliage of a real, heavily pruned tree that stands a few metres in front of it. Many took that mural as speaking to a need to preserve nature.

In December, Banksy depicted three drones on a stop sign, again in Peckham. It was stolen very shortly after it went up.