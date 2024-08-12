A goat, two elephants, three monkeys and one wolf.
Four Banksy murals which have appeared in London this week have left many pondering the meaning behind the elusive street artist’s latest work.
It began with the mountain goat on Monday, appearing to be perched on a ledge with rocks falling off and depicted in Banksy’s signature stencil style on a wall in Richmond, west London.
Next came two elephant heads, peering out of two blocked-out windows on the side of a house in affluent Chelsea, followed by three monkeys which appear to be hanging from a railway bridge near east London’s Brick Lane.
The silhouette of a wolf, howling at the sky, appeared on a satellite dish atop a heavily graffitied building in Peckham, southeast London, on Thursday. Banksy has posted pictures of each on his Instagram account.