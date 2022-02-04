The man appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Friday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

The man appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Friday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

A Taranaki businessman has denied a raft of charges brought against him, including rape and abduction.

On Tuesday, the man, who has interim name suppression, was arrested and charged with two counts of rape, three of unlawful sexual connection, and two of abducting a child under the age of 16.

He was also charged with intimidation, dangerous driving, and failing to comply with police.

The man was held in police custody and appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday when he was granted interim name suppression.

He returned to court the following day, on Friday, when defence lawyer Nina Laird entered not guilty pleas to all charges on his behalf.

Laird also advanced an application for bail, which Judge Tony Greig declined.

The man remains in custody and will return to court on April 7.