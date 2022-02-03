Dr Tony Ellis hopes today's hearing in the Supreme Court of New Zealand will see the end of a decade-long saga. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The fate of a man trying to avoid extradited to China to stand trial on murder charges will hopefully be one step closer to being resolved today.

Korean-born NZ citizen Kyung Yup Kim has been before the courts for over a decade in what's turned into a marathon extradition case.

Today, his case will come before the Supreme Court of New Zealand for a hearing that his lawyer hopes will be the conclusion of a 12-year saga.

Human rights expert Dr Tony Ellis, who heads the legal team representing Kim, says his client's health has deteriorated in recent years and he is now suicidal and suffering from a small brain tumour.

Kim, who was born in Korea, moved to New Zealand when he was 14 years old and is a permanent resident of New Zealand.

He was on holiday in Shanghai in 2009 when Peiyun Chen, a 20-year-old sex worker, was found beaten and strangled.

Chinese authorities allege Kim committed the crime, but he had left for South Korea before officials sought him for questioning.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in 2010. A year later, after authorities sought his extradition from New Zealand, he was arrested and spent five years in jail, without trial, before being released on electronic bail in 2016.

In 2013 the District Court determined that Kim was eligible for surrender and in 2015 the Minister for Justice at the time, Amy Adams, granted the extradition for Kim to stand trial in China.

Kim and his lawyers successfully challenged that decision on judicial review, claiming issues with fair trial rights and fear of torture in a country that has systemically tortured prisoners in the past.

Human rights expert Dr Tony Ellis heads the legal team for Kyung Yup Kim. Photo / Supplied

At the time Justice Jillian Mallon found the minister had been too willing to take Chinese officials at their word and said there were "substantial grounds for believing torture remained a real issue in China".

After further diplomatic assurances from China about his safety, Adams again determined Kim be extradited and stand trial for Chen's murder.

A second judicial review was sought and lost in the High Court by Kim but in June 2019 the Court of Appeal quashed the minister's decision. It ruled his case must be reconsidered in light of the matters identified in its judgment.

Those matters included the effectiveness of assurances to address the risk of torture and making further inquiries into the risks of Kim not receiving a fair trial.

The quashed decision was accompanied by a ruling from the Court of Appeal requesting the then Justice Minister Andrew Little address the Court's questions about human rights in China, including Kim's right to a fair trial and alleged risk of torture.

Fresh consideration of Kim's case was deemed appropriate by the Supreme Court and last year stated that further material was sought by the Government from China at the request of the court.

Kim's legal team and the minister's legal team, headed by Solicitor-General Una Jagose, are at odds as to the meaning of the new information. As a result the case heads back to court today.

Ellis said the delay in determining the new request to not extradite Kim, independent of the Supreme Court hearing, is considered inhumane.

Kim's health continues to deteriorate rapidly, Ellis said, and if the final decision goes against him, he will seek interim relief interim from the UN Human Rights Committee.