Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Education

Ayson & Capie: Weaker universities will diminish New Zealand’s international resilience

By Robert Ayson & David Capie
5 mins to read
Hundeds gathered on Victoria University of Wellington's Hunter Lawn last week to oppose proposed cuts. Photo / Azaria Howell Date taken 21/06/23

Hundeds gathered on Victoria University of Wellington's Hunter Lawn last week to oppose proposed cuts. Photo / Azaria Howell Date taken 21/06/23

OPINION

We often tell our students that they are studying at a time of remarkable importance.

The signs of dramatic change are everywhere: China’s rise; a contest for influence in the IndoPacific that could beget

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand