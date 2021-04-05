Avondale shooting: Armed police raid nearby was linked, victim still in hospital

The scene of a shooting on Sunday morning at Blockhouse Bay Rd, Avondale, which police are investigating. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have confirmed a raid in Avondale's Mead St yesterday evening was linked to investigations about an earlier shooting in the Auckland suburb.

Armed police descended on Mead St on Saturday evening, and police officers were seen in two driveways.

Armed police vehicles were seen in two driveways on Avondale's Mead St on Sunday evening. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The road was closed but opened shortly afterwards, and the Eagle helicopter was deployed.

Police have now confirmed the activity was linked to a shooting on Sunday morning at an address on Avondale's Blockhouse Bay Rd.

The shooting in the west-central suburb happened shortly before 2.30am.

"The man remains in hospital in a stable condition after suffering the serious injuries as a result of a gunshot wound," a police spokeswoman said.

Police said a scene examination at the Blockhouse Bay Rd address was finished but investigations were ongoing.

Nobody has been charged as yet and police urged members of the public to phone 105 with information.

Police said anybody with information about the shooting could also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.