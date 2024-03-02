Anthony Otworowski went missing while fishing at Lake Benmore. Photo / Ashlyn Oswalt

Police have named a man who died after he went missing while fishing at Lake Benmore.

Anthony Otworowski, 63, of Australia, went missing on February 18.

A police spokesperson said a helicopter with night vision equipment was deployed that night. The following morning LandSAR members began searching the lake and the Ahuriri River.

Otworowski was found dead near the trail entrance to the carpark.

“Police express their condolences to the family at this difficult time.

“We also extend our thanks to Search and Rescue and Coast Guard volunteers, whose dedication and professionalism resulted in finding Mr Otworoski, enabling him to be returned to his family.”