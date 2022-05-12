The tastes, sounds and beats of the Pacific will be on display over several weeks in Auckland next month. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A closer look at Auckland's revamped Pasifika Festival has been revealed, with a programme highlighting the tastes, sounds and beats of all things Pacific.

The Taste of Pasifika 2022 was born this year after the event was cancelled in March due to the ongoing pandemic and associated Covid-19 gathering restrictions in the country at the time.

Organisers later announced a revamped version of the beloved festival which has long been a staple on Auckland's event calendar for 30 years.

This year's event - run by Auckland Unlimited - will start on June 3 and will run until June 19, with various events and programmes running at some of Auckland's top venues.

The first part of the festival will kick off at The Cloud, Queens Wharf, over the Queen's Birthday long weekend and will see performances across two stages by Pacific cultural dance groups.

Pacific handicraft stalls will be available at this year's event, just like at the traditional Pasifika Festival. Photo / Dean Purcell

Just like the traditional Pasifika at Western Springs, members of the public will be able to taste various Pacific Island foods and delicacies at food stalls available.

Handicraft stalls will also be on site, offering traditional treasures from the islands.

That weekend will also show off some of New Zealand's top Pacific musical talents under the guidance of musical director and musician Vince Harder.

PolyFest winners to show off golden performances

The public will also be treated to performances from the winners of the Auckland Secondary Schools' ASB PolyFest - which was also affected this year due to Covid restrictions and meant the public could not attend.

Schools set to rock the stage include Mt Albert Grammar School, Manurewa High School and Avondale College.

The Manurewa High School, which won first place at the PolyFest Samoan Stage this year, will show off their golden performance next month. Photo / Ben Campbell

On the weekend of June 11, the festival will head to South Auckland to the Vodafone Events Centre, where former boxer turned coach Dave "The Brown Buttabean" Letele will run an Xtreme Hip-Hop event.

It will include a Polynesian take on Zumba, a strongman strongwoman competition and an event for children dubbed Poly Movement.

On June 12 and 19, the festival will be at Lilyworld at Mt Smart Stadium for Sunday soul sessions.

Well-known Pasifika artists including Ardijah, Brotherhood Musiq and the youth singing group Ministry of Tone will take to the stage.

On June 18, Taste of Pasifika makes its way to the Auckland Zoo; where the mind and body will be the focus in what has been described to be a one of a kind Poly movement for all.

Dance classes will take place showing siva (dance) Samoan and the Hawaiian hula.

Auckland Unlimited director of arts, entertainment and events Richard Clarke has acknowledged that after the original event had to be canned due to Covid-19, organisers still wanted to put something on that still paid tribute to Pasifika in a way that suited the current environment.

"The desire from the Pacific community for the event to proceed in some form was also strong and has been a keen driver in the remaining of the much-loved festival in a safe and generous embrace of culture and celebration."