Auckland's $1.4b Eastern Busway gets funding to complete the job

Artist's impression of the Eastern Busway between Panmure and Pakuranga. Photo / Supplied

The next stage of Auckland's $1.4 billion Eastern Busway has been confirmed after money from the abandoned cycle bridge over Waitemata Harbour was made available for it.

Auckland Transport today announced the second and final stage between Pakuranga and Botany has a confirmed budget of $867 million.

The completion date of the 7km busway - the second biggest public transport project in Auckland behind the $4.4 billion City Rail Link - was pushed back a few months ago from 2025 to 2027 because of a funding wrangle between Auckland and Wellington.

But when Transport Minister Michael Wood cancelled the hugely unpopular standalone $785m cycle and walking bridge this month, he announced some of the funds would be used to put the busway back on track.

Parts of Ti Rakau Drive will be widened for the busway. Photo / Auckland Transport

The dedicated busway, similar to the Northern Busway, is expected to carry about 30,000 passengers a day once it opens in about five years.

It forms part of the region's rapid transport network with separate lanes for buses to connect people from Botany, Pakuranga and the surrounding suburbs with Panmure train station.

It also features 12km of cycling and walking paths and a new Reeves Rd flyover at Pakuranga.

The first stage of the busway from Panmure to Pakuranga, including a new bridge for buses over the Tamaki River, is nearly completed, with an opening planned in mid-December.

Between now and early next year, consultation wil take place with property owners and the community on the design of stage 2, which will include widening parts of Ti Rakau Drive for the busway and five stations.

Construction is expected to start next year for completion in 2026 subject to consent approvals and the easing of current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison. Photo / File

AT chief executive Shane Ellison the "turn up and go" rapid transit service with separate walking and cycling will make it easier for people in the eastern suburbs to connect with the wider city.

The eastern suburbs of Pakuranga, Howick and Botany are some of the most car dependent areas in Auckland and many households have three, four or five cars.

The station designs include parking for scooters and bikes and will have green roofs, collecting solar energy and rainwater.

"We are working together with mana whenua so that when the new bus lanes are built we'll restore and enhance the landscape with more trees, planting and rain gardens that capture and reuse storm water," says Ellison.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff. Photo / File

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said the success of the Northern Busway shows that when Aucklanders have the option to use rapid and convenient public transport, they are willing to do so.

"The benefits of the Eastern Busway will be wide-ranging. As well as enabling people to get around more quickly via public transport, it will increase access to jobs and education, attract investment and growth, and enable urban development.

"The Eastern Busway project will also help address traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions, helping us to achieve our climate change goals and contributing to improved air quality in our region," he said.

The project is being funded by the Government and Auckland Council, which is putting funds from the regional petrol tax towards the work.