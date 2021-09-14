Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Aucklanders in lockdown eye Tauranga properties: 'Enough's enough'

6 minutes to read
Tauranga's median sale price has reached a record $970,000, according to REINZ. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga's median sale price has reached a record $970,000, according to REINZ. Photo / George Novak

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

Aucklanders stuck in lockdown are eyeing properties in the Bay of Plenty, with some top-end Tauranga listings snapped up sight-unseen.

Real estate stock in the region is "critically low" heading into spring, but prices continue

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
one roof