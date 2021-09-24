Voyager 2021 media awards
Should inheritances be taxed to offset the Baby Boomer bulge? Experts weigh in

7 minutes to read
We ask the public to see if they think KiwiSaver is enough to live off.

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

More Kiwis are dying wealthy and leaving large inheritances thanks to booming property and asset values.

These windfalls between generations largely escape the taxman but some say the Government should be taking a slice to

