Auckland has been lit up by lightning as severe weather sweeps over the region.

On Saturday afternoon residents in Mount Albert reported a lightning bolt striking “very close” to a home, as torrential rain bucketed down across the city.

Residents on a local community Facebook page said the strike occurred close to a home on Malvern Rd, and another person commented they had experienced sparks flying at their property on Springfield Rd.

The fierce downpour created “diabolical” driving conditions as far as West Auckland.

Auckland is currently under a heavy rain watch which is expected to turn into a severe watch tomorrow as heavy rain, thunderstorms and a brisk northerly sweep across the region.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman told the Herald there was “quite a lot of thunder and lightning activity” on the radar as people in Mount Albert reported the strikes.

“It’s looking pretty active, there’s rain and showers as well.”

He said the thunderstorms could continue into the evening but were unlikely to go all night - and it was probably best to stay inside.

“You’re unlikely to be hit, but obviously don’t go outside holding a metal rod or something - golfing probably isn’t the best idea.”

The unsettled weather will continue into tomorrow morning, with a severe weather watch in place from 6am Sunday through to 6pm. Downpours could be very heavy, and there’s a strong northerly wind forecast as well.

“All in all, it’s not looking too flash and that goes for much of the country.”







