Auckland water crisis: February-worth of rainfall in days, yet dams barely budge

Water levels at the Mangatangi Dam in July last year in the Hūnua Ranges. Photo / File

Auckland saw more than its average February rainfall in just a few days this week yet it barely caused a ripple in the region's still-dwindling dam supplies.

Auckland has been in water crisis mode for nearly a year after a severely dry first half of 2020 that saw the storage dams - which normally supply two thirds of Auckland's water - drop to just over 40 per cent.

Since then Watercare, Auckland's water management company, has been maximising its water take from the Waikato River and increasing supplies elsewhere to allow the "water batteries" to recharge.

Water restrictions on outdoor usage were also introduced mid last year for the first time in over two decades, and while loosened this summer still called for reduced usage.

Aucklanders have been consistently smashing these savings targets, yet the storage dams, situated in the Hūnua and Waitākere ranges, are still only 60 per cent full - the same as a week ago - against an average of over 83 per cent.

At 60 per cent storage it is even less than this time last year, when they were down to 67 per cent.

This is despite 72mm of rain falling in the Hūnua Ranges and 55mm in the Waitākere Ranges earlier this week. According to MetService, the historical average in February for Auckland is 68mm.

"While this was a decent volume of rain, it had minimal impact on our total water storage – boosting it by less that one per cent," Watercare spokeswoman Rachel Hughes told the Herald.

"That's because the surrounding catchment areas were extremely dry and soaked up a lot of the rain – rather than it trickling down into the water storage lakes (dams).

"We need a lot of rain to make up for the rainfall deficit caused by the drought."

The months of December and January received less than half of the average rainfall.

Despite this, Auckland's water savings efforts and the slight increase in rain compared to last year meant the rate of decline in the dams was about half what it was a year ago.

From January 1 to February 15 2020, they were dropping 0.3 per cent each day.

This year over the same period, the rate of decline was 0.17 per cent a day.

"This is due to a combination of factors in our favour: reduced water demand, our new water supplies and a little bit of rain," Hughes said.

During February Aucklanders have been averaging 438 million litres a day (MLD) - well below the target of 511MLD, and the record usage of last February that saw one day crack around 561MLD.

According to Niwa, the rain forecast is not going to get substantially better anytime soon.

"These dams take a lot of consistent rainfall to get recharged," meteorologist Ben Noll told the Herald.

"We haven't seen much before this from December so it has been another dry summer.

"February will be about normal, but these long dry spells are looking to continue through summer and into the start of autumn."

Niwa's outlook to April was showing less than average rainfall for the region.

"There might be some variability in the start of March but overall it will maybe look more like summer than the start of autumn, so it is unlikely we will see the rain needed."

April and May meanwhile, which were exceptionally dry last year, were looking to have a slightly better chance of rain this time around, Noll said.

Along with urging Aucklanders to conserve water and hoses needing trigger nozzles, Watercare has been working to increase the volume of water available to relieve the dams.

Already work has been done to add 36MLD to the network, and by June another 54MLD will be available.

The drought response had seen Watercare spend an additional $209m, affecting the additional debt it could take on for the following year, and part of its proposal to double water rates over the next decade.