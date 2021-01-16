Weather: Auckland's water woes continue as less rain forecast

Auckland is in line for a few showers and localised thunderstorms this afternoon but there's likely only up to a maximum of 20mm in some areas between now and Wednesday, MetService says.

A front which has lashed western areas of the South Island with up to 50mm of rain is set to peter out as it heads north - and Auckland is expected to get 70 per cent less rain than average.

Water levels are down 20 per cent for this time of year, and despite the region getting healthy rainfall last week, the next week isn't looking good.

In total, dam storage levels are at 65.8 per cent, compared to 86.71 per cent normally for this time of year.

Aucklanders appear to be doing well with their water consumption. Watercare's figures today show the region used 424 million litres and had a seven-day rolling average of 437 million litres.

The target for January is 461 million litres or less a day for the rolling seven-day average.

In the past seven days, Auckland received 31 per cent more rain than usual, but that's coming off the back of two earlier dry weeks, 43 and 57 per cent less than usual, respectively.

Watercare is now expecting this week to be worse, with 70 per cent less rain than usual.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little didn't have any better news and said through to midday Wednesday, the area would get about 5mm to 10mm, some areas less and some up to 20mm.

"So it's not looking like it's going to be a big drop in the lakes. It will be helpful and give people's gardens a bit of a watering, though."

It will help today's Prada Cup racing, though as winds are set to pick up this afternoon: the forecast is for 15 knot northwest winds, increasing to 20 knot northerlies.

Around the country, Taranaki and the Tararua Ranges are likely to get a bit more rain, but eastern areas will remain dry.

A southwest change kicks in on Wednesday into Thursday when temperatures will drop up to 10C in the South Island.

Dunedin will drop from 25C today to 15C.

Little said the temperature change wouldn't be as dramatic in the North Island, but people would definitely feel the impact of the southwester.

Auckland will drop from 27C today to 21C, and 20C on Thursday.

Until then, the hot weather will continue. Whangārei and Gisborne can expect 30C, Auckland and Tauranga 27C and Hamilton 26C.

In the South Island today, Kaikoura is the hot spot with 28C. Christchurch and Ashburton are set for 27C.

The front is currently expending all its energy in the South Island, while central New Zealand - Wellington, Wairarapa - are bearing the brunt of the strong winds with severe weather warnings issued.

The wind has already picked up around the country and that will also continue.