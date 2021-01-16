Vanished: The missing people of New Zealand

Amber-Lee Cruickshank went missing from Kingston. Photo / supplied

Tim Wallis' family have spent more than 10 years wondering what happened to him.

Wallis — born Timothy Lees — was last seen by his family in Dunedin on August 6, 2010.

He'd been in a bit of trouble with police and was doing community work.

His brother saw him there that morning but Wallis skipped out on the afternoon work and was never seen again.

In the years that followed, Wallis' two sisters died — both took their own lives — and his father passed away.

Tim Wallis aks Lees. Photo / supplied

Each time there was a death the family tried to locate Wallis but had no luck.

In 2015 they reported him as missing.

Police investigated but in 2016 they referred the case to the Coroner saying "all lines of enquiries have been exhausted".

More than a decade later his brother Christopher Lees says the family are "devastated" and desperately want answers.

"Ten years is a long time — it's been hard, there's been absolutely nothing from him," Lees told the Herald on Sunday.

"His kids really miss him, he's got a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old and they just want their dad back.

"Someone out there definitely knows something."

Lees is not alone.

More than 450 men, women and children are listed as missing in New Zealand — with some people reported by their families up to almost 90 years ago with no sign of them since.

In the past five years, more than 66,000 New Zealanders have been reported missing and while most are found within a few days, some have simply vanished.

From 2015 to November 17, 2020, police received 66,442 missing person reports. Of those 66,329 were located, figures obtained under the Official Information Act reveal.

The rest remain on an elusive missing-person list which stretches back to 1932.

In 2020 alone there were 8303 people reported missing to police and while most have been located there are still some whose families and friends are still searching and desperate for information, sightings and answers.

Lees said his brother had been in a bit of trouble and was known to abuse solvents, usually in the Cargill's Castle area.

The ruins overlook the Pacific Ocean and Lees said there was a chance his brother could have been sniffing glue up there and fallen into the water.

He said the family were realistic that Wallis may not be alive. Either way they just wanted to know.

"We want Timmy back, we want him returned to us - if someone ends up going to court over what happened, then so be it," said Lees.

"But the main thing is for our family is getting Timmy home."

While Wallis had problems in his life, his brother said he was a good person.

"Everyone that knew Timmy said he had a kind and generous soul and that was Tim to a tee," Lees said.

"Timmy should be 36 years old now ... he's missed so, so much of his family and we all want to see him come home.

"I think about it every day - he's the last person I say goodnight to ... it would mean everything to us to know what happened.

"It's indescribable what it would mean to our family ... it will hurt having him come home if he has passed away, but at least we will know. It's the not knowing that hurts more, it's the worst thing."

If you have information on the disappearance of Timothy Wallis email anna.leask@nz.co.nz

Little girl lost - still no answers for Amber-Lee's family

One of the most enduring cold cases on New Zealand's list of missing people is that of toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank.

The 2-year-old vanished on October 17, 1992, at Kingston, a small town at the southern end of Lake Wakatipu.

She was there with her mother Nicola Cruickshank, stepfather James Gill and baby brother Danny.

Despite exhaustive searches of the lake, town and surrounding bush, there has never been any sign of Amber-Lee.

The case remains open and police still follow up calls that come in about the toddler, but to date there has been no resolution for her family.

Amber-Lee would have turned 30 in May last year.

On the milestone day, her mother posted on Facebook.

"It still saddens me to this day not knowing where you are but just want you to know my love for you will never die and I will never give up hope on finding you Amber-Lee Rose Cruickshank," she wrote.

"Happy birthday my darling girl."

The Herald produced Chasing Ghosts, a six-part podcast series, about Amber-Lee's disappearance and her mother's agonising journey that followed.

Episode one has been re-released this weekend as part of the monthly Herald podcast A Moment In Crime.

You can listen to the episode and read Anna Leask's update on the case here.

The Missing: New Zealand's vanished people

2020

Name: Julian Varley, 31

Missing since: January 23

Last seen: Tauranga

CCTV cameras captured his 1998 Nissan Pulsar at a roundabout. His car was found several hours later but he's not been seen since.

Julian Varley at an ATM at Tauranga Crossing on the day he was last seen. Photo / supplied

Eloi Rolland, 18

March 6

Birkenhead

The French student was captured on security footage at a train station in New Lynn. His phone was later tracked to Piha but there has been no sign of him.

Adrianus Berkhout, 61

July 8

Whangarei

Last seen near the Tangiteroria River bridge, where his vehicle was later found.

Eloi Jean Rolland. Photo / supplied

Melissa Ewings, 31

September 20

Clarence

Last seen just before dusk as she went for a walk. She failed to show up at work at a beekeeping business just 400m from her house the following morning.

Melissa Ewings. Photo / supplied

2019

Theresa Urlich, 28

February 4

Kaitaia

Hitchhiked to her cousin's house in Kaeo, showered, changed her clothes, had something to eat and left. That was the last her family saw or heard from her.

Guoquan Wu, aka Laurence, 22

March 12

Auckland

Last seen in the suburb of St Lukes. His Hyundai Santa Fe was found at Piha Beach car park two days later.

27 year old Jessica Boyce from Renwick, Marlborough was last seen Tuesday 19 March 2019. Photo / supplied

Jessica Boyce, 27

March 19

Blenheim

Last seen in Renwick driving a red Holden Rodeo ute that was found a few days later in the Richmond Ranges. Police believe she has been killed.

Joseph Webb, 24

July 23

Whakatane

Last seen walking around the Whakatāne coastline at Kohi Point.

Michael Murdoch, 44

September 26

Ngaruawahia

Recorded on CCTV at a service station but his phone pinged off cell towers in the area on September 28.

2018

Leonie Emery, 26

January 1

Auckland

Has not been in contact with family since January 2018. Last seen in Paeroa.

2017

Athol Turner, 62

July 11

Nelson

Lived a transient life, often sleeping rough and staying at backpackers. Family have not heard from him since late 2017.

Maree Wilkins, 85

November 7

Auckland

Disappeared from Leigh Road Cottage on November 7 where she had been receiving care for dementia. She has never been found despite extensive land and aerial searches of bush and the estuary by police and community members

2015

John, 68, and Mike Beckenridge, 15

March 13

Invercargill

John Beckenridge picked up his stepson from an Invercargill school – in the process breaking a court order – and vanished. Their car was later found in the surf off the Southland coast, but there was no sign of their bodies in the 4WD, and speculation has been rife that the pair managed to evade capture in New Zealand and were in hiding overseas.

Mike Zhao-Beckenridge disappeared with his father. Photo / supplied

Richard Hinkley, 49

December 12

Christchurch

Last seen at Kiwibank in Edgeware. In 2018 it was reported that police believe it's likely he has been killed but his body has not been found.

2014

Christian Ulf Prehn, 19

February 25

Nelson Lakes

German tourist disappeared while tramping. His pack was found by a Department of Conservation worker, but an extensive Search and Rescue operation found no sign of him.

William Kerry Blair, 55

March 8

Marlborough Sounds

Last seen at Christchurch businessman Alasadair Cassels' idyllic, remote 169-hectare Erie Bay property in the Marlborough Sounds - where he worked as an engineer and skipper. He set off on a 9m aluminium boat to get food. The boat was found drifting nine days later but Blair has never been seen again.

Tupulaga Talalelei, aka Peter, 70

July 12

Hutt Valley

Last seen in the kitchen of the boarding house where he lived, the day after a taxi camera recorded him coming back from Hutt Hospital.

2011

Rene Weisswange, 25

August 28

Lake Hawea

Did not return from a kayak journey. His borrowed kayak and broken paddle were found washed up on the shore. He is presumed drowned.

2010

Troy Liddington, 37

October 13

Kaipara

Went for a walk in a forest and has not been seen since.

Troy Liddington. Photo / supplied

Tim Wallis, aka Lees, 26

August 6

Dunedin

Last seen at Dunedin fish and chip shop. Possible sighting in Rotorua in September.

2008

Matthew Alexander Hamill, 59

October 29

Queenstown

Went missing and later a Coroner ruled he had taken his own life. It was revealed after he disappeared that Hamill had another family.

2007

Darrell Crawford, 35

August 16

Tauranga

Last seen at home, his car was later found with the keys still in the ignition. Police upgraded the case to a homicide inquiry in 2008, linking his disappearance to that of William Taikato, who was believed to have been murdered around the same time.

William Taikato, 41

December 19

Tauranga

Allegedly murdered but his body has never been found. A court heard Taikato was shot dead and his body put "where they will never find him".

2005

Francesca Martin, 42

April 20

Hamilton

Left her home and drove to a petrol station to buy cigarettes but was never seen again. Her car was found abandoned the following evening.

Francesca Martin. Photo / supplied

Kaye Stewart, 62

Wainuiomata

Disappeared during a short bush walk in Rimutaka Forest Park. She was reported missing after failing to pick up her daughter that day.

2003

Trevor Henderson, aka Wayne, 50

August 31

Onewhero

Last seen at home by his boarders watching TV. Police believe his disappearance was due to criminal activity, he has never been found and no arrests have been made.

Bob Stewart with a portrait of his wife, Kaye. Photo / Mark MItchell

1992

Quentin Godwin, 18

May 20

West Auckland

Walked out of his house in Titirangi, West Auckland. He was heading to his after-school job at a local supermarket. He never showed up, and hasn't been seen since.

Quentin Godwin in 1991 not long before he went missing. Photo / supplied

Amber-Lee Cruickshank, 2

October 17

Vanished at Kingston at the foot of Lake Wakatipu while staying with her mother, stepfather and infant brother. Despite exhaustive searches of the lake, town and surrounding bush, there has never been any sign of Amber-Lee.

Amber-Lee Cruickshank went missing from Kingston. Photo / supplied

Judith Yorke, aka Judy, 25

October 21

Tauranga

Last seen at an orchard shed, where she was partying with about 30 others. Police believe she has been killed.

Missing Te Puke woman Judith Yorke. Photo / supplied

1989

Peter Douglas Coop, 28

June 4

Dunedin

Vanished in Dunedin as he was about to attend an ophthalmology course. Police believed he staged the disappearance because he felt under intense pressure to follow his high-performing parents into their speciality.

1988

Joanne Chatfield, 17

November 19

Auckland

Went missing after a gig at Auckland University.

Joanne Chatfield went missing in November 1988. Photo / supplied

1987

Michael Luton, 46

March 6

Auckland

Last seen leaving his home address in Henderson.

1986

Luana Williams, 25

June 5

Tauranga

Last seen at her Gate Pa home. She was declared legally dead in 1998. The case remains unsolved and a body has never been found.

25 year old Luana Williams went missing in 1986. Photo / supplied

1983

Kirsa Jensen, 14

September 1

Napier

Disappeared on September 1, 1983, while riding her horse, Commodore.

Kirsa Jensen. Photo / supplied

Michael John Dudley, 20

April 3

Dunedin

Had some after-work drinks with colleagues and then left in the work van to head home. He never arrived home and he has never been seen since and neither has the van.

DO YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON A MISSING PERSON IN NZ?

If you have information about the disappearance of a person, or know where someone on this list is - you can pass on information to the authorities.

You can also email anna.leask@nzme.co.nz

To contact your local police click here for a list of phone numbers - or dial the non-emergency number 105 to speak to an officer.

If you want to pass on information anonymously you can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit information online.