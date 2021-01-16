Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Vanished: The missing people of New Zealand

Anna Leask
By
11 mins to read
Amber-Lee Cruickshank went missing from Kingston. Photo / supplied

Tim Wallis' family have spent more than 10 years wondering what happened to him.

Wallis — born Timothy Lees — was last seen by his family in Dunedin on August 6, 2010.
He'd been in a

