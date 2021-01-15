Auckland Victoria Park tunnel crash: Traffic backed up to Newmarket

A section of one of Auckland's major motorways was at a near standstill after a tunnel crash.
The NZ Transport Agency reported a crash occurred in the Victoria Park tunnel on State Highway 1 northbound about 9.10am.
Lanes one and three were initially blocked, and motorists advised to take extra care while passing and to expect significant delays.
Shortly after 10am, NZTA said the crash had been cleared and all lanes were open.
A motorist told the Herald traffic was backed all the way up to Newmarket. Cars were barely moving and drivers were becoming frustrated.