More charges have been laid after pedestrians were allegedly run down by a vehicle outside Auckland University’s engineering school.
The 20-year-old driver is due to make his first appearance in the Auckland District Court this morning.
He is facing a charge of possessing a drug utensil, possessing four cannisters of nitrous oxide, two charges of carelessly operating a vehicle, and a further three charges of operating a vehicle carelessly and causing injuries, court documents show.
Police initially charged him with the three counts of careless driving causing injury when he was arrested on Tuesday.