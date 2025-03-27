Five people were treated for injuries after the crash outside Auckland University's engineering school. Photo / Michael Craig

One person was left fighting for their life after the crash outside the Engineering School on Symonds St on Monday.

Acting Inspector Scott Jones, the Auckland City road policing manager, said the critically injured man had stabilised in hospital and his condition was updated to serious.

The 20-year-old driver was also forbidden to drive.

Jones said the police investigation was continuing and more charges against the driver were possible.

Students look on as emergency services attend Monday's accident outside the university on Symonds St. Photo / Michael Craig

On the day of the incident, student Stephen Dimapilis said he saw a car allegedly swerving wildly from side to side along the street.

“I just thought he was going to turn so I didn’t think much of it,” he told the Herald.

But he soon heard a big bang and turned around and saw people on the ground.

“One person was under the car. I only saw two people lying on the ground, but I heard it was five people. I didn’t know what to think of it,” he said.

Dimapilis said he saw the second person fly through the air after they were hit by the car.

Another witness claimed the car was driving at speed before it veered off the road and struck multiple people scrambling to get out of the way.

“Lots of students jumped out of the way but some got hit bad,” they said.

The University of Auckland said it was supporting those who were injured and witnessed the incident with counselling services available for all who need them.

“We know that incidents like this can be upsetting, especially for those who were witnesses, and we want to make sure everyone in our community feels supported.”

