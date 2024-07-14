Transport Minister Simeon Brown sees red over cones. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Auckland Transport will have to begin reporting regularly on how much it spends on road cones and other temporary traffic management methods.
Transport Minister Simeon Brown says his road-cone measures will curb temporary traffic management costs.
Brown said the current level of temporary traffic management was “out of control”.
AT declined to comment on the regular reporting of temporary traffic management costs, but general manager infrastructure project delivery Mark Banfield said the council-controlled organisation is continuing initiatives on reducing costs.
“More broadly, AT is working collaboratively with Auckland Council, NZTA-Waka Kotahi and other key stakeholders to look at further ways to improve efficiency and bring down the cost of temporary traffic management.
“Initiatives include risk-based management and not a one-size-fits-all approach – which in some cases, lends itself to cost savings,” Banfield said.
He said the $145m figure is approximate, and dated. He expected AT would have an updated figure in the coming weeks.
Banfield made a plea for less red tape around costly traffic management rules when speaking to the transport select committee in April.
The Williamson Ave crossing itself cost $33,000 while the rest went on associated work, such as traffic management, substantial storm water upgrades, new street lighting, bus stop upgrades, signage, road markings, and signs.
The AT manager said steps were being taken to try to bring down the cost of traffic management which had resulted in the cost dropping from an average of about 18 per cent of a project to 11 per cent.
Traffic management costs on major roading projects was about 10 per cent of the total cost, but on pedestrian crossing projects such as on Williamson, it had been 25-35 per cent.
For the Eastern Busway, it was only at about 5 per cent. “So it’s starkly different.”