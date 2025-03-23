Queen St has lived up to its moniker as the “Golden Mile” with $11m of fines issued in 2023/24, well ahead of Puhinui Rd ($4m), Mt Wellington Highway ($3.4m) and Lambie Drive ($3m).

AT collected $11m in fines on Queen St in a single year. Photo / Dean Purcell

AT issued $21.5m of infringement fines from the top four roads but has only collected 53%, or $11.3m.

“I expect AT to be more proactive in recuperating unpaid fines, as it’s their current role, and if there’s a need for greater support to quicken the process, they should raise it,” Brown told the Herald.

“They need a better debt collector, and I’ve asked for more advice,” he said.

The transport agency said it’s not a straightforward process because it has a limited window to follow up on unpaid fines before the matter is referred to the courts, where collecting the money is out of AT’s control.

AT also supports the NZ Parking Association’s advocacy for law and policy changes to improve parking enforcement, including the ability to issue fines and reminders by email. Currently, fines are issued by post.

Parking services and compliance group manager John Strawbridge said when AT collects fines, it tries to strike a balance that gives people a fair opportunity to dispute or pay while ensuring outstanding fines are followed up on effectively.

Reminders go out after 28 days, including an offer to pay in four instalments over six weeks. If a fine is not paid within 70 days, the matter is referred to Baycorp to make further attempts to contact the person who was issued the fine.

After about five months, AT refers unpaid fines to the Ministry of Justice, where a $55 court fee is added and the courts have the power to use a range of serious enforcement measures.

“When fines enter the court system, this also leads to significant delays. It’s not uncommon for AT to receive payments for fines as long as four years if these have been through the court process,” Strawbridge said.

Ministry of Justice group manager of national service delivery Tracey Baguley said the courts try to seek payment of unpaid fines in full or by instalment where possible.

Enforcement options include clamping vehicles, compulsory deductions from a person’s income or bank account, suspending drivers’ licences, and issuing warrants to arrest, she said.

Karangahape Rd is another trap for motorists being fined. Photo / Michael Craig

In some circumstances, unpaid fines can be written off for things like a small outstanding balance, when a person dies, if enforcement action has been unsuccessful or further action is not considered appropriate.

The ministry said the number of unpaid fines issued by AT that have been written off would need to be answered through an official information request, which the Herald has made.

AT is working to increase revenue from parking and enforcement, including installing CCTV cameras to replace manual enforcement on bus and transit lanes at Triangle Rd, Massey; Raleigh Rd, Northcote; Te Atatū Peninsula & Te Atatū South; Akoranga Drive, Northcote; and Hobson St in the CBD.

It is also employing an extra 50 parking and transport officers this financial year.

