Auckland’s hidden cameras: The crime-busting, speed enforcement and security devices in NZ’s biggest city

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Thousands of surveillance cameras are spread across Auckland. Photo / Wang Gang

  • High-tech speed cameras are being tested in Matakana, adding to Auckland’s extensive surveillance network.
  • The NZ Transport Agency is taking over police speed cameras, with changes expected by June 2025.
  • Police and shop owners praise the increased use of cameras as a crime deterrent but critics worry about automated data gathering and potential tracking without good reason.

A new wave of high-tech speed cameras is being tested in Matakana, adding to the tens of thousands of surveillance cameras watching over greater Auckland.

Supporters say the growth of camera surveillance has made the city a safer place, especially as a deterrent against crime in the central city.

Save

