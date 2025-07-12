Police have apologised after misidentifying the victim of a fatal crash near Seddon last month.

This morning police clarified that the person who died in the June 18 crash on State Highway 1 near Seddon was Andres Bonifacio Hernan Vergara Oportot, a 50-year-old man from Blenheim – not the woman initially identified.

Police acknowledged the mistake in a brief statement.

“Our sincere apologies to anyone affected by this error.”

According to police, the crash involved a single vehicle and the driver, Oportot, was the sole occupant.