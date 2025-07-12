Advertisement
Police apologise after misidentifying victim of fatal crash near Seddon, Marlborough

Police have apologised after misidentifying the victim of a fatal crash near Seddon last month.

Police have apologised after incorrectly naming a woman as the victim of a fatal car crash.

This morning police clarified that the person who died in the June 18 crash on State Highway 1 near Seddon was Andres Bonifacio Hernan Vergara Oportot, a 50-year-old man

