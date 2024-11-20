AT were being overly harsh to generate more revenue, she said.

“If it’s responsibly parked and not blocking anything it just seems like a money grab to me.”

The current rules stated parking within a metre of either side of a driveway or with the car extending beyond the property was a fineable offence.

When Checkpoint asked if residents were given any warning, Austin-Mannes said “definitely not”.

Auckland Transport was being overly harsh on parking rules in order to generate more revenue, a resident says. Photo / Michael Craig

AT should reserve its fines for those who parked irresponsibly and blocked the footpath, she said.

There were benefits to allowing people to park with their bumper hanging out of their property, she said.

“It simply maximises space on streets that are quite heavily parked on.

“Sometimes you have to literally go right down the road to find a car park,” she said.

AT’s group manager parking services John Strawbridge said: “We don’t want to see Aucklanders getting fined, so they should only park on their own property or where on-street parking is allowed.

“The rules for parking around driveways are the same across the country and have been in place for decades. Aucklanders expect us to ensure they have safe access to their driveways and homes.

“This is something we receive dozens of calls on daily, and we’re continuing to let Aucklanders know what to do to avoid getting a fine.”

