New Zealand

Auckland Transport fines people parking in their own driveways, Grey Lynn resident says

RNZ
2 mins to read
By Checkpoint of RNZ

An Auckland resident who was fined by Auckland Transport (AT) for parking in her own driveway says the organisation is taking “any opportunity” to fine people.

Grey Lynn resident Jennifer Austin-Mannes told Checkpoint that people were being fined in the area, even if they were not obstructing the footpath.

After she received a $70 fine despite parking on her own driveway, Austin-Mannes posted on the Grey Lynn Facebook page and found many others had been penalised for similar minor infringements.

“There were a few people concerned that if cars blocked the footpath, getting prams through or access through would be difficult and I agree. If that’s the case they should be fined. But if it’s in the area that is pretty much the width of a berm and doesn’t block anything, then I think it’s really unreasonable to fine residents or visitors,” she said.

AT were being overly harsh to generate more revenue, she said.

“If it’s responsibly parked and not blocking anything it just seems like a money grab to me.”

The current rules stated parking within a metre of either side of a driveway or with the car extending beyond the property was a fineable offence.

When Checkpoint asked if residents were given any warning, Austin-Mannes said “definitely not”.

Auckland Transport was being overly harsh on parking rules in order to generate more revenue, a resident says. Photo / Michael Craig
AT should reserve its fines for those who parked irresponsibly and blocked the footpath, she said.

There were benefits to allowing people to park with their bumper hanging out of their property, she said.

“It simply maximises space on streets that are quite heavily parked on.

“Sometimes you have to literally go right down the road to find a car park,” she said.

AT’s group manager parking services John Strawbridge said: “We don’t want to see Aucklanders getting fined, so they should only park on their own property or where on-street parking is allowed.

“The rules for parking around driveways are the same across the country and have been in place for decades. Aucklanders expect us to ensure they have safe access to their driveways and homes.

“This is something we receive dozens of calls on daily, and we’re continuing to let Aucklanders know what to do to avoid getting a fine.”

Save

