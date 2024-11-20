By Checkpoint of RNZ
An Auckland resident who was fined by Auckland Transport (AT) for parking in her own driveway says the organisation is taking “any opportunity” to fine people.
Grey Lynn resident Jennifer Austin-Mannes told Checkpoint that people were being fined in the area, even if they were not obstructing the footpath.
After she received a $70 fine despite parking on her own driveway, Austin-Mannes posted on the Grey Lynn Facebook page and found many others had been penalised for similar minor infringements.
“There were a few people concerned that if cars blocked the footpath, getting prams through or access through would be difficult and I agree. If that’s the case they should be fined. But if it’s in the area that is pretty much the width of a berm and doesn’t block anything, then I think it’s really unreasonable to fine residents or visitors,” she said.