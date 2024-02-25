Why some experts believe new gang laws could backfire, Wellington tackles a railway renewals backlog and Paula Bennett considers Auckland mayoralty in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland train commuters are again experiencing delays across all lines after a freight train broke down near Ōrākei on the Eastern line this morning.

Auckland Transport said commuters should expect delays across the train network “due to a freight train breakdown near Ōrākei”.

“Expect delays and cancellations to Eastern line train services while they return to timetable. Buses accepting all rail tickets and AT hop cards on all lines.”

UPDATE 8:45AM



Expect delays across the network, due an earlier freight train breakdown near Orakei. Scheduled buses accepting all rail tickets and AT hop cards across the network until 9.45am. https://t.co/wQ3oTKrP0F — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 25, 2024

Earlier this morning, Auckland Transport said only trains on the Eastern line had been affected by the breakdown and were running at a reduced 20-minute frequency.

However, that was later upgraded to the breakdown affecting the frequency of trains on the Southern and Western lines too.

Today’s breakdown is the latest in a series of faults that have affected Auckland’s rail network during the past two weeks.

Last Thursday, a signal failure across the network brought trains to a halt during the morning rush hour, with trains cancelled and delayed for up to 40 minutes.

KiwiRail later revealed the failures were caused by an IT staffer doing unsanctioned work on a firewall.

Earlier this month, Auckland Transport was forced to cancel multiple trains over several days due to KiwiRail implementing speed restrictions on certain tracks due to high temperatures. It also said the delays would continue to occur through until March.

KiwiRail said it would be carrying out an “aggressive plan” to fix the section of track on Auckland’s rail network subject to heat restrictions.