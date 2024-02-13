Representatives from all three agencies involved in the major train cancellations across the Auckland network will be getting a “bloody good bollocking” from Mayor Wayne Brown, he says.

It comes after Auckland Transport (AT) said potentially one in three train services will be cancelled and the commuter chaos could run through summer and into March.

Brown told Newstalk ZB that representatives from AT, KiwiRail and Auckland One Rail are being called to a meeting tomorrow, and they “will be getting a bloody good bollocking”.

“I mean the rails get hot, and that’s a worldwide problem, and what they do is slow the trains down. It does not mean they should cancel them left, right and centre,” Brown said.

“AT blames KiwiRail, who blames Auckland One Rail, and all that needs to stop.”

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said Auckland was in a "bit of a shambles". Photo / Michael Craig

Brown admitted Auckland was in a “bit of shambles”.

AT’s director of public transport Stacey van der Putten said trains have not stopped but potentially every third train will be cancelled at peak hours. An AT spokesperson said some days may see a third of trains cancelled but on other days more services could operate.

Trains have been disrupted across Auckland this week due to the “heat” affecting the rails and causing significant disruption to rush-hour commuters.

AT confirmed that 80 total train services were cancelled on Monday. Of those, there were 30 cancellations related to temporary speed restrictions on the network. Twenty-four cancellations related to heat, which were in part caused by the other speed restrictions. Fifteen cancellations related to a temporary train manager shortage and 11 cancellations due to a passenger alarm being activated and the train being temporarily disabled.

KiwiRail said the heat had caused the steel in the rail lines to move if the trains passed over them too quickly, leading to speeds on the line being slowed and subsequently fewer services being able to run.

Van der Putten said with the current weather conditions, there will be restrictions on the lines until the underlying problems are resolved.

The issues could continue until March, van der Putten said.

She said off-peak trains run at a frequency that is not affected by the restrictions but during the peak hours when trains are running every 10 minutes, the services had to be staggered.

KiwiRail’s general manager metros Jon Knight said there have been varying amounts of heat-speed restrictions on parts of the Auckland metro network every day since the January 15 reopening of the network.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.












