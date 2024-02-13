Auckland Transport comes under fire over train cancellations, the fourth option that could be added to 111 calls and rodent issues continue to plague Woolworths supermarkets in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Auckland Transport (AT) says one in three train services will be cancelled from 3pm today and the commuter chaos could run through summer and into March.

AT’s director of public transport, Stacey van der Putten, said trains have not stopped but potentially every third train will be cancelled at peak hours.

From 3pm today, 19 services will be cancelled - due to restrictions on the city’s rail network.

Trains across Auckland were cancelled yesterday afternoon due to the “heat” - causing significant disruption to rush-hour commuters. By 7pm, 35 trains had been cancelled.

KiwiRail said the heat had caused the steel in the rail lines to move if the trains pass over them too quickly, leading to speeds on the line being slowed and subsequently fewer services being able to run.

Van der Putten said with the current weather conditions, there will be restrictions on the lines until the underlying problems are resolved.

The issues could continue until March, van der Putten said.

She said off-peak trains run at a frequency that is not affected by the restrictions but during the peak hours when trains are running every 10 minutes, the services had to be staggered.

AT plans to issue messages about the cancellations today.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is hauling transport bosses into his office to explain ongoing train disruptions and to stop the blame game.

“The frequent disruptions on the Auckland train network have become unacceptable,” Brown raged yesterday.

In a letter to AT chief executive Dean Kimpton, KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy and One Rail chief executive Martin Kearney, whose company runs the city’s trains, Brown has asked for a meeting to explain what is being done to fix the disruptions and quickly restore public confidence.

- More to come