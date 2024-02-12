Multiple trains across Auckland Transport’s network were cancelled yesterday afternoon due to the 'heat'.

KiwiRail says it’s not its fault trains across Auckland were cancelled yesterday afternoon, and, apart from a small section of track, the network is strong.

The cancelled trips included eight on the Southern Line from 3pm between Britomart and Papakura, five on the Eastern Line between Manukau and Britomart and four on the Western Line between Swanson and Britomart.

AT’s director of public transport, Stacey van der Putten, said it was “enormously disappointing” the transport body had to cancel services because of speed restrictions put in place by KiwiRail on the network due to “hot tracks”.

“These speed restrictions would be unlikely to be needed today if the Auckland rail network was not vulnerable because of numerous known faults.”

When Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking asked Prime Minister Christopher Luxon this morning about the trains, he said the situation was “clearly pretty sub-optimal”.

”Well I mean I think the excuses we have heard like hot tracks and a lot of miscommunication are not very acceptable at all.”

However, KiwiRail chief planning and asset development officer David Gordon told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking it did not shut the lines, it only placed speed restrictions on a 4km stretch of lines.

“We put a restriction in 4km of rail between Otahuhu and Papakura, that’s four out of 200km, and said you need to run over that section of track at 40km/h. It is not a stop running trains, it is a run trains slowly,” Gordon said.

“Normally, [trains] will be doing 70km/h or 80km/h in those straights.

As I said last week I have serious concerns about Kiwirail’s performance for Auckland.



Another day, another excuse.



Signal faults, crew issues, operational constraints & now heat? It was hotter last week?



I hope the Minister is working on this? Am asking mayor to contact him. — Richard Hills (@RichardHills_) February 12, 2024

“It does impose an impact on those timetables. We estimated about six minutes per train. That does have a compound effect on a timetable, it would probably be necessary to cancel some trains to do so. We do not shut the lines.

“The area in which the restrictions were impose had some underlying weakness in the track that we are working on with our rail network rebuild.

“The rest of the network where we have experienced the equivalent temperatures, we were confident in its stability, and therefore, we were able to say, that notwithstanding those temperatures, it can run at normal speed.”

Gordon said he cannot comment on what “AT or Auckland One Rail did or didn’t, and I don’t think the commuters really care about the allocation. We’ve got a shared accountability between ourselves, Auckland One Rail and AT to do better in the event of heat restrictions”.

He said they are making changes to ensure that if something like this happens again, there can be a better response.

Gordon said it was a bad look for everyone.

“I’m getting the train this morning and I rely on the train. The customers deserve better.

“A couple of things are going to happen that will make a material difference: In April, we open our new control centre in Auckland. For the first time in the history of rail in New Zealand, all the operators, ourselves, AT, and the locomotive maintainers will all be in the same building, all on the same floor, all in the same control room.

“The moment we have issues like this, we will literally be sitting next to each other, have a conference room, and move very quickly on a joined-up response.”



