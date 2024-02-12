Scammers use fake video of famous scientist to sell snake oil pills, giant cavity under Tauranga road leads to work-from-home request, and a marathon Wellington Council meeting will decide what projects are on the chopping block. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Newstalk ZB

Trains across Auckland are being cancelled this afternoon and during the evening rush hour due to the “heat”, Auckland Transport says.

“Some train services on Eastern, Western, and Southern lines have been cancelled due to weather (heat) conditions,” Auckland Transport posted to social media.

The train lines will be affected from 1pm to 8pm.

A spokesperson from Kiwi Rail said the heat causes the steel in the rail lines to move if the trains pass over them too quickly.

This means trains must go a lot slower in hot conditions. Trains are often cancelled to prevent a major backlog, he said.

As of 1pm it was 23C in Auckland and expected to peak at 3pm rising to 25C.

It comes as Auckland Transport (AT) warns we are quickly approaching the busiest time of year for public transport use in Auckland.

Planning to take a train to Britomart, Papakura, Manukau, or Swanson 1pm to 8pm? Some train services on Eastern, Western, and Southern lines have been cancelled due to weather (heat) conditions. Before you travel, make sure to plan trip via https://t.co/AzvVlQTykd. pic.twitter.com/0J67rvwrl4 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 12, 2024

AT group manager growth and optimisation, Richard Harrison, said more people use Auckland’s transport network from the middle of February until early April than any other time of year.

AT anticipates there will be about two million trips each week on the city’s buses, trains and ferries.

“This is the highest public transport usage we’ve seen since before Covid-19,” he said.

Harrison said the morning and mid-to-late afternoon is when the transport network is at its busiest and it could take longer to get around.

“We’re encouraging Aucklanders to mix their go and try different ways of getting around,” Harrison said.

“There are so many ways to get around our city, and though these next couple of months will be busy, AT is committed to keeping Auckland moving.”







