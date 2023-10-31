Porirua reached 24.1C on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Adam Cooper

October temperature records have been shattered in the lower North Island.

Porirua reached 24.1C yesterday afternoon, a huge jump from its previous record of 21.9C for the month, set in 2021.

Some trains on the Kapiti line were delayed by up to 8 minutes due to speed restrictions to stop the tracks from warping in the heat, a KiwiRail spokesperson confirmed.

Niwa reported several locations in the lower North Island had also been experiencing near-record warmth.

MetService records show New Plymouth Airport also broke its October maximum, recording 22.8C.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll told NZME the lower North Island has been experiencing “exceptionally warm temperatures” for this time of year.

Noll said the sweltering heat has come from an air mass, brought down from the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Lola, which has dragged down warm, humid air.

📈 Porirua has greatly surpassed its October monthly temperature record, reaching 24.1˚C this afternoon.



The previous October record was 21.9˚C, set in 2021.



Records at Porirua date back to 1968.



Several locations in the lower North Island are experiencing near-record warmth.

The increase of multiple degrees is a substantial margin, he said.

“It’s quite eye-opening.”

Noll said it’s also probably linked to the effect of climate change, “making it easier to reach those record-high levels”.

Temperatures will bounce back and become a bit cooler into the weekend.

Further north, the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Lola brought heavy rainfall and flooding.

Properties in Northland were without power earlier in the week, and a number of streets in Whangārei temporarily closed due to surface flooding.

Power was also shut off in parts of Waiheke Island. Flooding had closed parts of State Highway 25 on the Coromandel Peninsula, around Manaia, Hikuai and Whitianga.

”The good news is that that is easing away,” Noll said.

It may be the final day of the month but New Plymouth Airport has just set a new hottest October temperature 🌡



They've had a month of below average rainfall with temperatures hovering around normal values except for today when it broke the 20°C mark and went a step further! pic.twitter.com/rfsUQ6BZiP — MetService (@MetService) October 30, 2023

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker was happy to soak up the sun, telling NZME “it’s always beautiful in Porirua, the Pacific capital of the region”.

”The country is in for a sweltering summer, too, with El Niño officially declared. The climate system is expected to sit among the strongest in eight decades, bringing heightened risk of fire danger, and potential drought conditions.”

At the time of the El Niño declaration, Niwa flagged dramatic temperature swings as likely, with “periods of unseasonable warmth”.

”Stats NZ data shows the warmest year was recorded in 2022, with an average temperature of 13.76C. Eight of the 10 warmest years on record have been recorded in the past decade.”

