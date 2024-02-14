Communities reflect one year on from Cyclone Gabrielle, more privacy concerns for supermarket customers, and why fixing the 111 system won’t be happening any time soon in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Mark Mitchell / Getty

People are being warned to expect cancellations and delays on Auckland’s trains this afternoon as Mayor Wayne Brown meets with rail bosses about the troubled network.

For the third day running, KiwiRail has imposed temporary speed restrictions on the network with Auckland Transport (AT), saying train services will be affected.

Due to KiwiRail temporary speed restrictions, train services this afternoon will experience some cancellations and possible delays.



Scheduled buses are accepting train tickets to and from impacted stations.



Due to KiwiRail temporary speed restrictions, train services this afternoon will experience some cancellations and possible delays.

Scheduled buses are accepting train tickets to and from impacted stations.

It comes as Auckland’s mayor meets with AT, KiwiRail and Auckland One Rail over the ongoing train cancellations.

Wayne Brown told Newstalk ZB earlier today they would be getting a “bloody good bollocking”.

This morning there was further disruption on the city’s passenger rail network, as all trains running on the Western Line between Britomart and Newmarket were cancelled until further notice due to “infrastructure issues” at Britomart Station. Services have since resumed.

Onehunga Line services were also cancelled between Newmarket and Penrose, but have now resumed.

Commuters were told to expect further delays and cancellations to Southern and Eastern Line services. At 10am, AT said train services across the network were experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes.

It comes after AT said potentially one in three train services will be cancelled and the commuter chaos could continue until March.

AT director of public transport Stacey van der Putten said trains had not stopped, but potentially every third train would be cancelled at peak hours.

Trains throughout Auckland this week have been disrupted due to “heat” on the tracks and causing significant disruption to rush-hour commuters.

Van der Putten said off-peak trains ran at a frequency that was not affected by the restrictions, but during the peak hours when trains are running every 10 minutes, the services had to be staggered.

KiwiRail general manager metros Jon Knight said there had been varying amounts of heat-speed restrictions on parts of the Auckland metro network every day since its January 15 reopening.

