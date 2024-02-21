Passengers on Auckland trains are being warned to expect delays and the Onehunga Line is at a standstill after all trains were halted earlier this morning.

Passengers on Auckland trains are being warned to expect major delays after an infrastructure issue saw all trains halted for a period this morning.

Auckland Transport (AT) said the KiwiRail issue has now been resolved but there were ongoing delays and trains on one line were being diverted.

The Onehunga Line was inactive between Britomart and Newmarket and all the trains had been delayed for at least 30 minutes.





“Please expect delays and some individual train cancellations while recovery is in place,” Auckland Transport (AT) said.

Technical issue resolved; all rail services are now able to move, except Onehunga line is still currently suspended until further notice.

Technical issue resolved; all rail services are now able to move, except Onehunga line is still currently suspended until further notice.

Please expect delays and some individual train cancellations while recovery is in place. Buses are accepting AT HOP cards and rail tickets.

Auckland Councillor Richard Hills questioned AT’s decision to shut down the track.

“I’m not an engineer but surely there’s a better way to manage a track issue than closing down an entire network,” Hills said.

“Govt only just invested $330m to finally upgrade track network but it feels less resilient than before.”

I'll say it again Kiwirail must up their game urgently.

Trains across Auckland were cancelled last week due to the “heat” - causing significant disruption to rush-hour commuters and prompting Auckland Transport (AT) to lash out at KiwiRail.

Last week, AT said potentially one in three train services will be cancelled and the commuter chaos could continue until March.

KiwiRail said it would be carrying out an “aggressive plan” to fix the issues.

AT’s director of public transport, Stacey van der Putten, said it was “enormously disappointing” the transport body had to cancel services because of speed restrictions put in place by KiwiRail on the network due to “hot tracks.

“These speed restrictions would be unlikely to be needed today if the Auckland rail network was not vulnerable because of numerous known faults,” van der Putten said.

