Auckland train network faces fresh disruptions, faults stop trains leaving Britomart

Auckland train lines are being affected by the second major disruption today after a track and a train fault halted sections of the network.

The latest update from Auckland Transport says Western line services from Britomart and the Onehunga line remain suspended.

"Southern Line services in both directions will use Platform 4 at Newmarket.

"Services from Britomart to Papakura are still able to travel as normal via Newmarket."

Auckland Transport earlier warned passengers to expect delays to the Western, Southern and Onehunga lines, due to a track fault at Newmarket and a train fault at Penrose.

Services were held up and unable to pass through Newmarket.

No Western line services were able to leave Britomart.

Update 12:15



Southern Line services in both directions will use Platform 4 at Newmarket. Services from Britomart to Papakura are still able to travel as normal via Newmarket. Western Line services from Britomart and Onehunga Line remain suspended. Updates to follow. https://t.co/dEGLFdp6QT — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) October 24, 2022

A regular public transport user spoke to the Herald this morning about the frustrations due to the delay in remedying issues to the city's Western train line service.

Ranui resident Diogo Fernandes said his usual train commute from Ranui to Britomart was now via New Lynn train station causing him to run late to work for the past week.

"Majority of train lines have been delayed for half an hour to 45 minutes. When you look at the Auckland Transport's website it shows subsidence issue.

"It was said to be fixed over the long weekend and I was optimistic it would be fixed.

"However, this morning again the travel was interrupted with another issue."

An Auckland Transport user is frustrated over the lack of clear communication from the agency about trainline disruptions. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Fernandes said repeated issues and lack of clear answers from the agency was making it harder for passengers to plan their travel.

"It is making huge delays, many people are waiting on train stations. The worst thing is we have limited information being given to us so we can't plan properly.

"I just want Auckland Transport to tell us truthfully what is the issue. And when it would be fixed because many people rely on public transport."