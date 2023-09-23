The man who was assaulted continued on to Britomart Station.

A Good Samaritan who intervened on an Auckland train when two men were hassling other passengers was attacked by the pair on Friday afternoon.

An Auckland Transport spokesman confirmed the incident on a Western Line train from Swanson to the city in a statement today, though details of exactly what happened remain murky.

A post on social media site Reddit alleged that early on Friday afternoon, two men were causing difficulty for other passengers, with the poster suggesting they were trying to rob someone while the train was near Baldwin Ave station in Mt Albert.

A man sitting nearby went to intervene and a “giant brawl” ensued, the post said, with one of the pair attacking the Good Samaritan who intervened.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said in a statement the train manager told the driver to stop the train so the two men involved could be disembarked at the next station.

The man who was attacked stayed on the train until it terminated at Britomart, where he was met by station staff who checked he was alright.

“Our train staff yesterday responded quickly, professionally and in line with our procedures for dealing with such incidents,” the Auckland Transport spokesman said.

“We’d like to reassure Aucklanders that public transport remains a safe way for Aucklanders to travel around our city.”

The spokesman said they would be working with police in the coming days to ensure its Transport Officers, who patrol trains and buses, were deployed where they were needed most.

A police spokeswoman said the person who was assaulted on the train told them they did not want any further police action.







