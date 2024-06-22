The interislander ran aground overnight, the Tauranga mayoral race begins to heat up and the HMNZS navy ship gets an upgrade.

Two people are seriously injured and all southbound lanes in Waterview tunnel are closed after a crash involving several vehicles.

Traffic congestion is building on the major Auckland highway and some motorists remain stuck in and around the tunnel in gridlock traffic.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances and one manager were sent to the scene of the incident.

“Our crews assessed five patients, two in a serious condition who were transported to Auckland City hospital, and three in a minor condition assessed at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson confirmed “several” cars were involved in the crash on the southbound stretch of the tunnel.

A crash in Waterview tunnel, Auckland has led to major traffic congestion (red line). Photo / Google maps

Waka Kotahi advised motorists at 3.30pm that a crash was causing disruptions on State Highway 20.

“Due to a crash, the Waterview Tunnel is now closed to southbound traffic.”

UPDATE 4:15PM

The Waterview Tunnel remains CLOSED to southbound traffic.

Emergency services are currently attending to a crash scene within the tunnel. Use an alternative route and expect DELAYS on the local road network in the area. The Tunnel remains OPEN to northbound traffic. https://t.co/rlC3ewIAaI pic.twitter.com/bJEqGNfLrk — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) June 22, 2024

“Please use an alternative route at this time or expect delays in and around the SH16 and SH20 interchange as congestion has developed.”

Waka Kotahi confirmed at 4.15pm that emergency services were still attending to the crash scene within the tunnel.

The tunnel remains open for northbound traffic.

More to come.