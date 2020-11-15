Auckland traffic: Serious crash closes stretch of Anzac Ave in inner city

A person is seriously injured after a vehicle struck a pole and smashed through the front window of a business on one of Auckland's busy downtown streets this morning.

Auckland Transport says the accident has closed Anzac Ave between Parliament and Short Sts following the crash.

Police said a vehicle had collided with a pole.

No other vehicles were involved, said a spokesperson.

A St John spokesperson said a person was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew and taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

The accident happened around 10.15am.

Dramatic images from soon after the crash show the vehicle smashed through the front of an Anzac Ave business, where it came to rest.

Diversions were in place for all traffic, including public buses that travelled along this stretch of road.

Motorists were warned to avoid the area altogether.