Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in West Auckland.

Titirangi Rd has been closed off between Rangiwai Rd and Godley Rd due to the incident.

An eyewitness told the Herald that one vehicle had flipped in the crash.

Auckland Transport also indicated that a car had rolled on Titirangi Rd, while Police said they received reports of a single-vehicle crash around 5.42am.

“Initial indications suggest one person has received serious injuries and they have since been transported to hospital,” a police spokeswoman said.

Auckland Transport alerted motorists to the situation shortly after 6am on its official social media channels.

“Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic - including bus services.”

Bus passengers are told to expect delays and cancellations today and are told to keep a close eye on updates.

Auckland Transport said services 170, 171, 172 and 209 will be detoured until further notice.

Bus stops missed are: 5221, 5222, 5228, 5217, 5215, 5213, 5230, 5234 and 5236.