Police and emergency services were called to a crash on Bairds Rd, Otara, just before 6.30am. Photo / File

A person has been seriously injured in an early morning crash in South Auckland.

Emergency services were called to a traffic incident in Ōtara shortly before 6.30am.

St John confirmed two ambulances were sent to the scene and treated one person, who was then taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Auckland Transport issued an alert just after 7am that a crash on Bairds Rd, Ōtara, was affecting a local school bus service as a result.

School bus service 31 will detour until further notice, due to a crash on Bairds Road.

Stop missed: Stop 6407 - Otara Road. Use Stop 6405 - Gilbert Road as an alternative. pic.twitter.com/212anRWg1G — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) December 12, 2022

“School bus service 31 will detour until further notice due to a crash on Bairds Road,” a message on Twitter said.

The stop missed is Stop 6407 Ōtara Rd. Commuters are advised to use Stop 6405 Gilbert Rd as an alternative in the meantime.



