Police are at the scene of the motorcycle crash in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie. Photo / File

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a crash in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie.

Emergency services were at the scene at the intersection of Tecoma St and Kentucky St where a motorcycle had crashed at about 1.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - SERIOUS CRASH - 1:55PM

Due to a serious crash, the Tecoma St off-ramp is now CLOSED. Please detour via Ellerslie off-ramp and expect significant delays in the area. ^EH pic.twitter.com/72tERVsUwU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 7, 2020

The off-ramp near Tecoma St has been closed and traffic management is in place.

Police advise motorists are to avoid the area, or expect delays.

More to come.