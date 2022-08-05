The latest on the Greens co-leadership saga, Levin residents forced to flee overnight and a mass shooting across the ditch in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has warned motorists of long delays with several crashes along Auckland roads this afternoon.

The transport agency reported southbound crashes on the Southern Motorway near Highbrook Drive and another near Papakura.

The blocked lanes have since been cleared but motorists have been advised to delay their journey or expect long delays.

Earlier today, a crash also blocked the right westbound lane after St Lukes Rd on the Northwestern Motorway this afternoon with the road congested with vehicles.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 5:55PM

A breakdown is clear of lanes on the centre median after Northcote Rd off-ramp, however is causing some delays as motorists slow to pass. Allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/LPuNRMnmPG — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 5, 2022

UPDATE 3:40PM

This crash now fully cleared with all lanes available in both directions between Princes St and Highbrook Dr. Allow extra time this afternoon with long delays in the area remaining. ^TP https://t.co/C725DszHap — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 5, 2022

UPDATE 3:05PM

This crash, south of Papakura, now cleared with 2 lanes south open again. Delay your journey or expect longs delays southbound from Manukau. ^TP https://t.co/P5UZEfviFJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 5, 2022

As the Friday afternoon traffic rush hour approaches, Waka Kotahi's traffic dashboard has recorded lengthy delays across key routes.

The commute from Albany to Manukau (via State Highway 1) is taking motorists about one hour 30 minutes as of 4pm when it normally takes 24 minutes when traffic is free-flowing.

Driving from Auckland city to Bombay (via SH1) is taking about one hour 46 minutes.

Waka Kotahi said the route normally takes 30 minutes with free-flowing traffic.