New ZealandUpdated

Auckland traffic: Fire closes off part of busy road in East Auckland

Emergency services are responding to a large fire on Tī Rākau Drive in East Auckland. Photo / File

NZ Herald

A fire at a commercial building in East Auckland has closed off part of a main road that is also set to affect all traffic services.

Emergency services are responding to the blaze on Tī Rākau Drive, in Burswood.

Auckland Transport authorities issued an alert just after 6am advising motorists that part of Tī Rākau Drive - between Burswood Drive and Harris Rd - is closed as a result.

"Allow extra time for diversions affecting all traffic including bus services."

The circumstances of the fire are not yet known. However, it is understood the blaze is at a large commercial building.

Authorities have been approached for more information.